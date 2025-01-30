Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump questions air traffic controllers over Washington plane crash: ‘Why didn’t they…'

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2025 02:03 PM IST

The flight, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided with the US Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday night raised questions over the collision of a passenger flight and an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington.

US President Donald Trump.(AP)
US President Donald Trump.(AP)

The flight, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided with the US Army helicopter, before crashing into the nearby Potomac River. Three persons were onboard the Army helicopter. Follow latest updates here.

At least 18 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River by emergency services following the crash, a police official has said, according to CBS News. No survivors have been found yet.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned the tactics of the military helicopter and the air traffic controllers — both agencies that report to him as the president.

Watch | Chilling moment when American Airlines passenger jet collided with military chopper mid-air

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time,” Trump wrote.

“It is a clear night, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. Not good!!!” he added.

What Air Traffic Control tower said


According to the Associated Press, audio from the air traffic control tower around the time of the crash captured the grim moment.

Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asked the helicopter if it had the arriving plane in sight: “PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?”

It then again makes another radio call to PAT25 moments later: “PAT 25 pass behind the CRJ.”

However, no response was received, and the two aircraft collided seconds later.

Seconds later, another pilot is heard calling after the apparent collision: “Tower, did you see that?”

Washington airplane crash

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the midair collision occurred around 9pm EST when a regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, crashed into a military Blackhawk helicopter while on approach to an airport runway.

The aviation body also ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan National, and Washington's police said on X that "multiple agencies" were responding to the crash site in the Potomac.

US Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas said on X the collision was "nothing short of a nightmare."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On