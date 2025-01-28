Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Netizens blast Melania Trump's ‘heavily photoshopped’ new portrait as reason behind her ‘calculated choice’ revealed

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 28, 2025 07:43 PM IST

Melania Trump on Monday unveiled her new official White House portrait as the First Lady of the US, shocking her social media followers.

Melania Trump on Monday unveiled her new official White House portrait as the First Lady of the US, shocking her social media followers.

Melania's this year's black and white picture by Régine Mahaux was the most significant change from other First Ladies' portraits, who typically chose more colorful photographs.
Melania's this year's black and white picture by Régine Mahaux was the most significant change from other First Ladies' portraits, who typically chose more colorful photographs.

The black and white picture by Régine Mahaux was the most significant change from other First Ladies' portraits, who typically chose more colorful photographs.

For the portrait, Melania wore a black Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit with a white shirt. The First Lady's stylist, Hervé Pierre, previously disclosed that dressing her is challenging because many American designers refused to work with her in the past.

In a statement, the White House informed that Melania's new picture was captured in the Yellow Oval Room on January 21. The Washington Monument was visible in the background.

In the picture, Melania's hands are seen resting on a table as the Washington Monument was visible in the background. The First Lady can be seen grinning as well.

How Melania Trump's latest portrait different from her old one

During Donald Trump's first term, Melania's official photograph was made public on April 3, 2017. Her coloured-picture was taken inside her residence. She was wearing jewelry, with a ring on both hands. With her arms crossed, Melania smile for the picture with a few teeth visible.

Speaking to Newsweek, Robert Collins praised Melania's classic“power pose”, which according to him“is communicating that she is in control”.

The image also indicates that the First Lady is the leader, who issues orders and is attempting to shift her image from that of the “supportive wife” to more equal participant in the government.

According to Collins, Melania made a “calculated choice” to not smile in her latest official portrait in an attempt to “match her husband's portrait.”

Also Read: Tucker Carlson makes shocking allegation against ‘stubborn’ Blinken, ‘feeble’ Biden; ‘They tried to kill Putin’

Melania's critics call her portrait ‘heavily Photoshopped’

While Melania's fans loved it and even claimed it looked like a Vogue cover, some of her critics believed her intense photo was heavily photoshopped.

“Meta needs to cool it with the force follows,” one person wrote.

“Oh dear I forgot to unfollow, see you in four years,” another stated.

While others called the imageodd, some claimed, “That's not an official photo,” and it is “heavily Photoshopped”.

Accused her of heavilymodifying the picture, one wrote: “Looks like she's made of plastic. It's so over-processed, heavy softening and blurring filtering. There's nothing warm or real about this image.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On