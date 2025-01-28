Netizens blast Melania Trump's ‘heavily photoshopped’ new portrait as reason behind her ‘calculated choice’ revealed

Melania Trump on Monday unveiled her new official White House portrait as the First Lady of the US, shocking her social media followers. Melania's this year's black and white picture by Régine Mahaux was the most significant change from other First Ladies' portraits, who typically chose more colorful photographs.

For the portrait, Melania wore a black Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit with a white shirt. The First Lady's stylist, Hervé Pierre, previously disclosed that dressing her is challenging because many American designers refused to work with her in the past.

In a statement, the White House informed that Melania's new picture was captured in the Yellow Oval Room on January 21. The Washington Monument was visible in the background.

In the picture, Melania's hands are seen resting on a table. The First Lady can be seen grinning as well.

How Melania Trump's latest portrait different from her old one

During Donald Trump's first term, Melania's official photograph was made public on April 3, 2017. Her coloured-picture was taken inside her residence. She was wearing jewelry, with a ring on both hands. With her arms crossed, Melania smile for the picture with a few teeth visible.

Speaking to Newsweek, Robert Collins praised Melania's classic“power pose”, which according to him“is communicating that she is in control”.

The image also indicates that the First Lady is the leader, who issues orders and is attempting to shift her image from that of the “supportive wife” to more equal participant in the government.

According to Collins, Melania made a “calculated choice” to not smile in her latest official portrait in an attempt to “match her husband's portrait.”

Melania's critics call her portrait ‘heavily Photoshopped’

While Melania's fans loved it and even claimed it looked like a Vogue cover, some of her critics believed her intense photo was heavily photoshopped.

“Meta needs to cool it with the force follows,” one person wrote.

“Oh dear I forgot to unfollow, see you in four years,” another stated.

While others called the imageodd, some claimed, “That's not an official photo,” and it is “heavily Photoshopped”.

Accused her of heavilymodifying the picture, one wrote: “Looks like she's made of plastic. It's so over-processed, heavy softening and blurring filtering. There's nothing warm or real about this image.”