Resign or get fired: Donald Trump's ultimatum to several top FBI officials

Several senior FBI officials have been instructed to retire, resign, or face demotion by Monday, according to CNN sources. This order affects high-ranking officers such as the executive assistant directors and special agents in charge, overseeing key areas like cyber, national security, and criminal investigations. Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, departs following a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.(AP)

FBI officials told to step down or be demoted

The officials being targeted are about six "executive assistant directors," who are among the FBI's highest-ranking managers. Most of them were promoted by former FBI Director Christopher Wray and have been told to resign or retire by Thursday.

This move extends a purge that began last week at the Justice Department, located near the FBI headquarters. The leadership changes come as the FBI grapples with internal frustrations, particularly from agents working on investigations related to the January 6 Capitol attack and Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Many of these agents are now concerned they might face punishment or be forced out, following the fate of some Justice Department lawyers.

Trump’s focus on FBI leadership changes

Trump has been outspoken in his criticism of the FBI, especially targeting agents involved in the investigations into the Capitol riot and his personal cases. One current FBI official called the move “hugely disruptive,” according to NBC. A former official said that there is a lot of anger within the bureau because the affected employees aren’t politically motivated or connected in any way.

The FBI has declined to comment on these personnel changes. Christopher Wray, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017, resigned when the Biden administration took office.

Kash Patel’s nomination and FBI response

Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI, has been at the center of these discussions. During his confirmation hearings, Patel denied knowing about any plans to punish agents or personnel involved in Trump-related investigations. He has also stated that every FBI employee will be held to the same standard, emphasising that no one will be fired for their assignments.

“Every FBI employee will be held to the absolute same standard, and no one will be terminated for case assignments,” Patel said in response to a question by Sen. Richard Blumenthal during his hearing.