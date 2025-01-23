Capitol riot: Police officers injured in January 6, 2021 violence express anguish over Donald Trump's pardons

Two police officers who were injured by rioters on January 6, 2021, at US Capitol expressed that they were angry and exhausted but would continue to speak out against the pardons granted by President Donald Trump to their attackers, reported news agency PTI. January 6 defendants celebrate their release (AFP)

During a press conference at the US Capitol, metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was crushed between doors as rioters grabbed his gas mask and tried to gouge out his eyes. He said he had worked 12-hour shifts since last week to protect President Trump and his supporters during the inauguration ceremony.

Hodges revealed how he was "beaten, crushed, kicked, punched, surrounded" on January 6, 2021. He added that even if his attackers tried to storm the Capitol again, they would still be pardoned.

"They can try it again, and they know they'll be pardoned again. But it doesn't matter. I'll be there," Hodges said.

Former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn also said, "I'm not going away. They want you to stop talking, but we can't."

Two police unions which endorsed Trump during the 2024 elections have also stated that the blanket clemency offered to rioters was a threat to the safety of citizens and sends a “dangerous message.”

Trump's pardons

Mere hours after taking oath as US President for the second time, Donald Trump pardoned more than 1,500 of his supporters arrested for the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

In the executive order, the administration noted, “This proclamation ends a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation.”

Over 1,580 people were charged criminally in federal court in connection with the January 6 incident, with over 1,000 pleading guilty, according to the US Department of Justice. More than a 100 police officers were injured during the attack.

During a news conference on Tuesday at the White House, Trump also said about the rioters, “These people have already served years in prison, and they've served them viciously.”