Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Capitol riot: Police officers injured in January 6, 2021 violence express anguish over Donald Trump's pardons

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2025 06:58 AM IST

Hours after taking oath as US President for the second time, Donald Trump pardoned more than 1,500 of his supporters arrested for the Capitol riot.

Two police officers who were injured by rioters on January 6, 2021, at US Capitol expressed that they were angry and exhausted but would continue to speak out against the pardons granted by President Donald Trump to their attackers, reported news agency PTI.

January 6 defendants celebrate their release (AFP)
January 6 defendants celebrate their release (AFP)

During a press conference at the US Capitol, metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was crushed between doors as rioters grabbed his gas mask and tried to gouge out his eyes. He said he had worked 12-hour shifts since last week to protect President Trump and his supporters during the inauguration ceremony.

Also Read: Meet Valentin brothers, who were released after Trump's pardon for rioters

Hodges revealed how he was "beaten, crushed, kicked, punched, surrounded" on January 6, 2021. He added that even if his attackers tried to storm the Capitol again, they would still be pardoned.

Also Read: Joe Biden pardons family members in final act as US president

"They can try it again, and they know they'll be pardoned again. But it doesn't matter. I'll be there," Hodges said.

Former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn also said, "I'm not going away. They want you to stop talking, but we can't."

Also Read: Donald Trump pardons notorious dark web Silk Road founder on Day 1

Two police unions which endorsed Trump during the 2024 elections have also stated that the blanket clemency offered to rioters was a threat to the safety of citizens and sends a “dangerous message.”

Trump's pardons

Mere hours after taking oath as US President for the second time, Donald Trump pardoned more than 1,500 of his supporters arrested for the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

In the executive order, the administration noted, “This proclamation ends a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation.”

Over 1,580 people were charged criminally in federal court in connection with the January 6 incident, with over 1,000 pleading guilty, according to the US Department of Justice. More than a 100 police officers were injured during the attack.

During a news conference on Tuesday at the White House, Trump also said about the rioters, “These people have already served years in prison, and they've served them viciously.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On