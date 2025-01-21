Meet Valentin brothers, who were released after Trump's pardon for rioters

Brothers Andrew and Matthew Valentin, jailed for the US Capitol violence, became the first rioters to be freed for the January 6, 2021 riot, with the two being released hours after Donald Trump, the new US President, pardoned more than 1,500 people – his supporters – for the episode. Andrew and Matthew Valentin after their release (x.com/cstanley)

Andrew and Matthew Valentin were imprisoned at the Central Detention Facility in Washington, D.C., and released just before midnight, New York Post reported.

Billionaire Elon Musk, a vocal Trump backer, was the ‘mastermind’ behind the brothers' ‘sudden freedom,’ the report added, quoting ‘Trump administration officials.’

Christopher Stanley, whose LinkedIn profile shows he is associated with Elon Musk's companies X and SpaceX, said he (Stanley) was ‘boots on ground’ to ensure the release of the Valentin brothers.

Who are Andrew and Matthew Valentin?

(1.) According to the US Department of Justice, the brothers are from Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and pleaded guilty on September 26, 2024, to ‘multiple felony charges' stemming from the US Capitol breach.

(2.) Matthew (31) pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding police officers, while Andrew (26) pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and a second one of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

(3.) Documents placed in the court showed Andrew and Matthew Valentin arrived in Washington, D.C., from Pennsylvania, and proceeded to participate in the riot by Donald Trump supporters.

(4.) On February 11 and 12, 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested them from their home state. The FBI had listed Matthew as BOLO (Be on the Lookout) no. 336 on its seeking information photos.

(5.) On January 17, three days before Trump's inauguration for a second term, the Valentin brothers were sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.