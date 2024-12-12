FBI Director Christopher Wray finally resigning following pressure from Donald Trump: ‘A great day for America’

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced his resignation during an internal town hall on Wednesday, according to sources cited by ABC News familiar with the meeting. FBI Director Christopher Wray informed bureau employees on December 11, 2024, that he plans to resign in January, US media reported. President-elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of staunch loyalist Kash Patel to replace Wray as the head of the FBI. (Photo by Graeme Jennings / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Wray announced his plans to step down at the end of President Joe Biden’s administration in January. “After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down,” he said.

“My goal is to keep the focus on our mission—the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day,” and added, “In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work.”

“When you look at where the threats are headed, it’s clear that the importance of our work — keeping Americans safe and upholding the Constitution—will not change. And what absolutely cannot, must not change is our commitment to doing the right thing, the right way, every time,” Wray reflected.

He praised the men and women of the FBI, saying, “That’s the real strength of the FBI — the importance of our mission, the quality of our people, and their dedication to service over self.”

Trump slams Wray, taps Kash Patel as next FBI director

President-elect Donald Trump quickly responded to the announcement, slamming Wray’s leadership and tapping his pick for the next FBI director, Kash Patel. Patel, a former aide to Representative Devin Nunes and Trump loyalist, was on Capitol Hill seeking support from Republican senators for his confirmation.

“The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice,” Trump expressed his discontent with Wray’s tenure.

“Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me,” Trump wrote.

Wray, appointed by Trump in 2017 to a 10-year term following the firing of James Comey.