Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s Indian-origin FBI director nominee, touches parents’ feet at hearing, says ‘Jai Shri Krishna’

Kash Patel is gaining lots of praise on social media for his “sanskaar” after he was spotted touching his parents’ feet at his FBI confirmation hearing. The Indian-origin lawyer, born to Gujarati parents, is US President Donald Trump's FBI nominee. Kash Patel, the former prosecutor and Trump’s current pick for FBI chief, faced a five-hour hearing. (REUTERS)

“This is love - surely this is for the first time that anyone inside that Congressional hearing chamber touched anyone’s feet to pay his/her respects… notice how Kash Patel touched feet of his parents as soon as he entered for his confirmation hearing! Sanskaar!” an X user wrote while posting a video.

In the video, the lawyer is seen bowing down to touch the feet of two people. HT.com could not independently verify the video.

An individual said, “Never forget your roots.” Another added, “Well brought up. That's why I like Gujaratis. They greet each other with Jai Shri Krishna always.” A third added, “Wow. I didn’t think I could love him anymore. His parents must be so proud!!”

Kash Patel’s traditional greeting:

Another moment from the hearing involving his parents also touched people’s hearts. It was when Patel said ‘Jai Shri Krishna’ while introducing his parents. According to a video shared on X, which HT.com could not independently verify, Patel said, “I'd like to welcome my father, Pramod, and my mother, Anjana, who are sitting here today. They travelled here from India. My sister, Nisha, is also here. She also travelled across the oceans just to be with me. It means the world that you guys are here. Jai Shri Krishna.”

Kash Patel appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee as the nominee to lead the FBI. During this, he answered questions on the bureau's proposed overhaul and his loyalty to President Donald Trump.