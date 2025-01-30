Ruby Dhalla, in race to become Canada PM, once starred in this Hindi movie

Ruby Dhalla, an India-origin leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, recently announced her bid to participate in the party’s leadership race and potentially become the next prime minister of Canada. Born in Canada to an immigrant family from Punjab, Dhalla was first elected to the House of Commons in 2004 - shortly after the release of her first and only movie. Ruby Dhalla, 50, has entered the race to become Canada's next PM(Instagram/@rubydhalla1)

Ruby Dhalla, 50, starred in a Bollywood-style, Hindi-language movie over two decades ago. The film, titled Kyon? Kis Liye? is a Bollywood-inspired Hindi-language film that was shot on a low budget. Directed by Vinod Talwar, the movie is loosely based on the real-life murder trial of Hamilton serial killer Sukhwinder Dhillon.

The controversy

Ruby Dhalla starred as a police officer in the film, which was released in 2003. In 2004, she was elected to the House of Commons of Canada as a Member of Parliament for Brampton, Springdale. She held the position till 2011.

The Indian-origin politician tried to block the DVD release of Kyon? Kis Liye? arguing that her images in film’s promotional materials were doctored.

The filmmakers denied her accusations. According to a CTV report from 2009, producer Charanjit Sihra said that none of her images were doctored or altered in any way.

"She came to Hamilton and she always wanted to be a Bollywood star," Sihra said. "I gave her a chance in the film."

More about Ruby Dhalla

Ruby Dhalla was among the first women of Indian origin to be elected to the Canadian parliament, along with Conservative Nina Grewal.

She was re-elected to the House of Commons in 2006 and 2008, but lost in 2011.

Besides pursuing her political ambitions, she has also been a model and hotelier. She finished as a runner up in the Miss India Canada pageant in 1993.

