‘Will deport illegal immigrants’: Ruby Dhalla, Indian-origin leader, who is eyeing Canadian PM post

Ruby Dhalla, a candidate for Liberal Party leadership who is eyeing to replace Justin Trudeau as Canadian Prime Minister, said on Tuesday she would deport illegal immigrants if elected. Former MP Ruby Dhalla, a candidate for Liberal Party leadership who is eyeing to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canadian Prime Minister. (Credit: Ruby Dhalla/X)

Taking to social media platform X, Ruby Dhalla, an Indian-origin former MP, wrote, "As Prime Minister, I will deport illegal immigrants and clamp down on human traffickers. That's my promise to you."

In another post, Ruby Dhalla shared a video message on X and said, “Thank you so much, thank you to God, I am so grateful to all of you. We are on the verge of creating history by electing the first woman of color as the leader of the Liberal Party and the next prime minister of Canada.”

Dhalla added, "Phase 1 is over, we go on to phase 2 and engage with liberals all across the country, who have signed up as members of our party. I'm incredibly excited to be officially accepted as a candidate by the Liberal Party. My candidacy will engage an entirely new demographic of people into our party and into the Canadian political system."

“Dhalla made history as the first woman of Indian-origin elected as an MP for three terms and is now aiming to be the first Canadian prime minister of colour,” read a release from her campaign team.

Who is Ruby Dhalla?