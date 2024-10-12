Kamala Harris makes her second Vogue cover appearance: ‘Candidate for our times’

US Vice President and Democratic White House hopeful Kamala Harris appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine Friday, with the style bible calling her a "candidate for our times." Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as an attendee looks on at a campaign event Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)

A cover shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz captured the 59-year-old in a chocolate-colored suit and a silk blouse, seated in an armchair.

A long article on Harris features a series of largely familiar anecdotes, including the story of her sudden rise to the top of the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden's shock withdrawal from the race in July.

Harris did speak in the article about the conflict in the Middle East, but gave little away about what she would do to end the crisis if elected in November's tight battle against 78-year-old Donald Trump.

Asked what "new element" she would bring to the table on the conflict, she replied that "I can't anticipate what the circumstances will be four months from now."

Harris then said that the United States should provide a "pathway" for stability, particularly to end Israel's war in Gaza, even more so than in Lebanon, but provided few details.

Harris, the first female, Black and South Asian vice president in US history, previously starred on the cover of Vogue when she arrived at the White House in 2021.

But the magazine came under fire for the photo, which showed her wearing a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, saying it should have chosen a picture more suited to her position.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour has made no secret of her support for the Democrats, and hosted a fundraiser for Biden before he dropped out.

Harris's appearance in the magazine comes amid a major media blitz, from traditional television interviews to chat shows and podcasts, as she seeks to move the dial in a neck-and-neck race with Trump.