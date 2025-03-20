‘Old soul’ Barron Trump celebrates 19th birthday as NYU heads into spring break

Barron Trump is celebrating his 19th birthday on Thursday, March 20, as New York University gears up for spring break, marking the conclusion of a tumultuous year for its most high-profile student. The youngest son of President Donald Trump has already faced unique challenges and public scrutiny during his time at the prestigious university, with sources telling People magazine that he has "seen a lot" compared to his college-aged peers. Celebrating his 19th birthday, Barron Trump is described as an old soul with European influences, balancing privacy and public attention. (AP/PTI(AP01_21_2025_000054B))

19-year-old Barron is an ‘old soul’

A social source revealed to the media outlet that Barron is “an old soul who is smart, well-spoken and well-read." The insider added, “He has lived through experiences others his age haven't,” giving credit to his mother Melania’s European influence and his maternal grandfather. They continued, “He is well-grounded, he has seen a lot and he knows who he is." The First Lady was born to Viktor and Amalija Knavs in what is today known as Barron’s “old world manners.”

Meanwhile, a Palm Beach source who is European shared with the outlet that the 19-year-old “has more characteristics of a European than an American." The source added, “He isn’t as aggressive as many of his age when they are in their own social circles. He is someone who listens before talking, and is super polite.” However, the first source noticed that he still carries his father’s personality for “schmoozing” and “smooth talk.”

A political source told the outlet that while there is a possibility Barron would step into his father’s shoes and follow politics, at the moment “Barron is anxious to form his own companies and make money.” They continued, “He shares that enthusiasm with his father, which comes as no surprise. Barron, in my opinion, knows what he wants."

Barron’s ‘button down collar personality’ at NYU

Barron, who is currently studying at NYU's Stern School of Business, prefers to keep a low profile during his college years, sources told People. Another source shared, “Barron is focused on his studies and doesn’t seem terribly out of place. He seems to have a button-down collar mentality when he’s in the public eye."

Despite the constant presence of his Secret Service detail, he largely stays to himself, focusing on his studies and maintaining a level of privacy that contrasts with the public attention surrounding his family. A Miami source noted, “Once he goes out in the world and makes his own mark people will have a better idea of who he really is. Now his parents have a big influence on him.”