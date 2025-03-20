Who is Harry Sisson? TikToker accused of misleading women online to send him nudes

Harry Sisson, a 23-year-old TikToker known for his strong support of the Democratic Party, is facing serious allegations from multiple women who claim he misled them into sending explicit photos. 23-year-old TikTok influencer Harry Sisson is accused by multiple women of deceiving them into sharing explicit photos.(X/Harry Sisson)

Irish social media star who has 1.8 million followers on TikTok is accused by at least eleven women of lying, who said he got them to believe they were in relationships with only one person before pressuring nude photos from them.

Who is Harry Sisson?

Just before the 2024 election, Sisson's influence grew so much that he even landed an interview then President Joe Biden in May. He has since continued sharing anti-Trump posts and endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The allegations first got eyes when Sarah Fields, a Republican State delegate from Texas, brought attention to the claims. “Harry Sisson convinced 11 different women that ‘he had no roster,’ and ‘respected them for more than their bodies,’ while persuading them to send explicit photos of themselves through Snapchat, including one from a domestic abuse survivor,” Fields compiled statements from multiple women and shared them in a viral thread on X.

“When the women discovered each other one by one, he called them all insane and attempted to coerce one of them into telling the public that the photos were ‘fake.’”

What Harry Sisson did

One of the women, Carlee Hosch, publicly shared a screenshot of a message allegedly sent by Sisson via Snapchat. “Right now, I can’t do exclusivity,” the message reads.

Hosch further alleged in a viral TikTok video that she was “wooed” into private conversations, during which she shared nudes with Sisson. She also claimed that the Irish star called her as “wifey material,” only to later inform her, after six months of talking, that he did not want anything serious, leading to a heated exchange.

Another woman, identified as Sara, lamented herself as a domestic abuse survivor and claimed that she also fell for Sisson’s charm, and shared news believing he genuinely respected women beyond their physical appearance.

Similarly, another alleged victim, Hannah, who stated she had known Sisson since she was 18, accused him of predatory behaviour.

“He’s the same f**king guy that’s gonna end up in the f**king political hierarchy that has all of these allegations but has too much power within to ever be taken down.”