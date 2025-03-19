What did Harry Sisson do? All about the influencer's Snapchat scandal

Democratic content creator and TikTok influencer Harry Sisson was reportedly embroiled in a shocking Snapchat scandal. According to conversation threads going viral on X, the Gen Z political commentator allegedly convinced nearly a dozen women to share explicit photos of themselves via Snapchat. One of the purported victims is believed to have been a domestic abuse survivor, per @ExxAlerts’ tweet. Earlier this month, Harry Sisson (left) met with Senator Chuck Schumer. "Democrats are fighting back against Trump and Elon Musk! Their tariffs and tax cuts for billionaires will be devastating for working Americans!" he captioned his Instagram post. (Instagram @harryjsisson)

Sarah Fields, who goes by @SarahisCensored and is a Republican State Delegate according to her X bio, also appeared to have exposed Sisson on the Elon Musk-led microblogging platform. She further claimed, “When the women discovered each other one by one, he called them all insane and attempted to coerce one of them into telling the public that the photos were 'fake.'”

She plugged several “receipts,” including public TikTok videos of women claiming to be victims of Harry Sisson’s alleged inappropriate Snapchat streak. Field slammed the liberal influencer, pointing out that videos of women speaking out about the situation were not gaining much traction on social media while Sisson continued to “collect millions of views for his videos claiming that he is a supporter of women and a champion for women’s rights.”

Democratic influencer gets flak from the internet for alleged Snapchat scandal

Sisson, who is in his early 20s, currently has over 1.8 million followers on TikTok. According to the pinned videos on his TikTok profile, he’s previously met with former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Netizens couldn’t help but call out the hypocrisy in light of allegations against Harry surfacing online. “The same guy who lectures everyone on “morals” and “decency” behind a camera… and this is what he’s doing in private. Can’t make this stuff up,” a user commented under the ExxAlerts thread.

Check out Sarah Fields' thread exposing Harry Sisson:

Harry Sisson's alleged victims speak out

As per Carlee (@carleehosch on TikTok), one of Harry’s alleged victims, the top Democratic influencer “wooed” her from the beginning. He reportedly had her convinced that he respected her and had no plans of objectifying her. Sarah Fields explained that even though Carlee is admittedly embarrassed, “she created a private chat to chat with Harry that was meant for his eyes only.” She’s then believed to have shared explicit photos of herself with him via this channel.

“He loved it. He loved that I was not entertaining anyone else the way I was entertaining him,” Carlee alleges in a video. Harry, on the other hand, reportedly declared her “wifey material” and that he was “sold” on her wife applications. According to Carlee’s revelations, Sisson continued to interact the same way with her for six months until he told her that he wasn’t looking for a commitment. When she confronted him about leading her on, he admitted to it, saying “he should have made his intentions clear.”

Carlee accused Harry of posting a “thirst trap,” i.e. a photo of himself and his new girlfriend on TikTok shortly after their argument. She also blamed Sisson for taking advantage of her vulnerability as she had been battling depression at the time in the aftermath of a traumatic car accident.

When she finally went live with her side of the story, Carlee found out that during the nine months of interaction with Sisson, the influencer was similarly leading other women simultaneously. He is believed to have manipulated all alleged victims in the same way, finally convincing them to send him explicit messages via Snapchat.

Fields supported her expose of Sisson with screenshots of snaps and text chains exchanged between him and Carlee. One of these messages from Harry to her reads, “I never lied to you We were not exclusive and I made it abundantly clear I didn’t want that and you said that was fine I haven’t done anything that wasn’t allowed within the parameters we set What and why are you screenshotting.” The receipts in question also shed light on Harry telling Carlee “I’d f*ck you raw after the wine tasting” via Snapchat.

“I'm fighting for accountability not only for myself, but on behalf of everyone who believed this guy was someone he's not. to this day, he has yet to acknowledge that he did anything wrong, and that's really sad. however, i have to say I am beyond blessed and, frankly, shocked to have connected w so many amazing people over this horrible experience. thank you for confirming that my feelings throughout those 9 months were valid,” read a quote from Carlee via Sarah Fields.

One of Harry Sisson's alleged victims is a domestic abuse survivor

A second alleged victim named Sara (@playmatesara) posted a detailed video of her experience as well. Claiming to be a domestic violence survivor, she revealed messages from Harry showing how he allegedly toyed with her emotions by making her believe that he was in her corner. Sisson supposedly told her that she was “the only one” for him as he ultimately cajoled her into sending private pictures of herself.

Top liberal influencer branded predatory

Two other victims who came forward with claims against Harry include Diana (@yagirldianamichelle) and Hannah (@americanahhannah). The latter said that she had known Harry since they were teens. Describing Sisson as manipulative and predatory, she added that he had been acting on the same pattern of his alleged toxicity for a long time. Hannah also established that when she first spoke up about her truth, no one believed her.

The screenshots floating online drove attention to a few other messages sent to one of the alleged victims. In one of these, Harry Sisson wrote, “You definitely have a lot to offer no doubt I think right now, I can’t do exclusivity. Not because I’m getting nudes from a bunch of girls or f**king girls and stuff (I don’t hook up with anyone ever) but because I just don’t think I’d be able to commit 100% to somerhing Also, since we live in different states, exclusivity would be hard So I’m not balancing a bunch of girls at once, my mind and energy are just other places right now and I don’t have much more to give.”