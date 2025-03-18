‘Be careful': Diddy's prison call to Kanye West after Kim Kardashian clash over North West song

The Diddy-Kanye West brotherhood continues to blossom behind federal prison doors. Just a day after it was revealed that the “Heartless” rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian had lost all her calm over their daughter North West being dragged into the Bad Boy Records founder’s scandal, the Shade Room obtained a shocking recording of the imprisoned disgraced rapper’s phone call with Ye. Kanye West recently released a new song via X. It featured his 11-year-old daughter, North West, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is awaiting trial for federal sex crime charges.

West recently debuted a new song called “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” featuring his 11-year-old daughter, North West and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The track was released on March 15 via X.

Soon after that, TMZ reported that Kim K tried her best to block the song’s release by trademarking her daughter’s name. The whole ordeal exacerbated the purported conflict between the warring exes, with an insider telling Page Six that the reality TV star wants to “protect [her children] from being around Kanye’s controversial behaviour.”

Even except for the music drop, Kanye has repeatedly doubled down on standing by his “brother” Diddy, who is awaiting trial for federal sex crime charges.

Diddy warns Kanye West people are out to get them

According to the latest revelation, Combs warned Kanye over the phone call from prison: “You be careful out there ’cause they definitely trying to end us.”

“They can’t do it and they ain’t gonna do it. I’m going to beat this s–t and get next to you,” Diddy added, alluding to his upcoming federal trial in May. “I’ll tell you the real from the front line,” locked up behind bars in Brooklyn, the 55-year-old rapper said at some point during the call. “This s–t is wicked, wicked, wicked, so you be careful.”

At another point, the ‘Bad Boy for Life’ told West to “have some f**king fun” and to “f**l [these] other motherf**kers” who are “wasting” his time.

“When I get out there man I want to see you f–king tear do,” Diddy went on. “I need to see you back on that stage, f–king actually rapping and f–king performing and everything. I be dreaming of that s–t.”

Brotherhood continues even behind prison gates: Kanye West tells Diddy he loves him

As the disgraced music mogul told his musical peer that they “have years and decades to fight these motherf**kers,” West went along with his words, telling him that his love for music had been reignited. “Yeah, it’s time for me to just grab the mic and get back on. It’s like I love music again.”

Eventually, Combs also expressed his gratitude to the “Power” rapper for contacting his seven children despite nobody else reaching out to them. Diddy thanked him, saying that it “meant so much” to him that Kanye West had taken “them under [his] wing.”

The controversial Yeezy founder replied, “Yeah, absolutely. I love you so much, man. It’s like you raised me even when I didn’t know you, you know what I’m saying?”