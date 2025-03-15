Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new indictment as trial nears

Reuters |
Mar 15, 2025 12:03 AM IST

PEOPLE-SEAN-COMBS:Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new indictment as trial nears

By Luc Cohen

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new indictment as trial nears
Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new indictment as trial nears

NEW YORK -Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty on Friday to a new indictment, which added accusations that the hip-hop mogul forced employees to work long hours and threatened to punish those who did not assist in his two-decade sex trafficking scheme.

Combs, 55, entered his plea to the new indictment before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian at a hearing in Manhattan federal court. A trial remains scheduled for May 5.

With several of his family members looking on from the courtroom audience, Combs was led in to the courtroom sporting gray hair, a gray beard, and a baggy, tan jail outfit. 

Combs previously pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

While the new indictment added no new charges, it described what prosecutors called the "forced labor" that Combs demanded in connection with the 20-year alleged racketeering conspiracy.

It said Combs and his associates "maintained control" over some employees by forcing them to work long hours with little sleep, through the use of or threats to use physical force, financial harm, psychological harm and reputational harm.

Combs' defense lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has said his client never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office said Combs used his business empire, including his record label Bad Boy Entertainment, to sexually abuse women between 2004 and 2024. 

Combs' alleged abuse included having women take part in recorded sexual performances called "freak offs" with male sex workers, who were sometimes transported across state lines.

Agnifilo has said the freak offs were consensual sexual activity. 

Combs also faces dozens of civil lawsuits by women and men who accused him of sexual assault and other misconduct. He has denied all wrongdoing.

At Friday's hearing, Subarmanian said prospective jurors would begin filling out questionnaires on April 28. In-person questioning of jurors will start on May 5, with opening statements on May 12, the judge said. 

Combs has been held in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial since his September 2024 arrest.

Also known during his career as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, Combs founded Bad Boy Records and is credited with helping turn rappers and R&B singers such as Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars in the 1990s and 2000s.

His career has been derailed since federal agents raided his Los Angeles and Miami Beach, Florida, homes in early 2024 as part of the sex trafficking investigation that led to his indictment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On