Diddy's new grey hair and beard look draws attention as he pleads not guilty in court

Sean "Diddy" Combs, 55, appeared in court on Friday to plead not guilty to new federal charges, including allegations of forced labor and sexual coercion, as reported by People. Sean Combs aka P. Diddy is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025,(AFP)

The charges accuse the founder of Bad Boy Records of using threats of physical, financial, or reputational harm to force workers to endure long hours with little rest. Additionally, the federal government claims that Combs coerced at least one employee into sex through physical force or threats.

Combs is already facing federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

Arriving in a Manhattan courtroom, the hip-hop mogul appeared notably different, sporting a grey beard and greying hair, which drew attention from reporters. Alice Gainer, a CBS New York reporter, confirmed his appearance on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Combs walked into the courtroom sporting grey hair and a grey beard."

Wearing tan jail attire, Combs waved to his children in the rafters and embraced his lawyers as he entered the courtroom. Several reporters noted his weight gain and a more aged look, comparing him to "Santa Claus."

Opening remarks in Combs’ trial were postponed until 12 May by Judge Arun Subramanian, who is overseeing the case. Jury selection is set to begin on 5 May, though it had originally been scheduled for 21 April. Prosecutors pushed for the earlier date to avoid scheduling conflicts with the July 4 holiday, but the defense argued that additional preparation time was necessary.

The prosecution also raised concerns about Combs' defense team failing to submit discovery documents, requesting that the judge compel them to do so.

Combs, who spent his 55th birthday in prison in November 2024, appeared to have aged rapidly, with reports in December 2024 noting a noticeable weight loss and further graying. However, an exclusive source close to Combs stated that the rapper is "fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense." The source also mentioned that Combs has been staying active, regularly exercising, and remains in good spirits.

Before jury selection begins, Combs will return to court for a pretrial conference on 25 April. He has been denied bail three times and is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.