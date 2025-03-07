Sam Bankman-Fried reveals Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was 'kind to me’ in prison

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has formed an unexpected bond with disgraced fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried while he’s been behind bars. In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host asked him about his time in prison, specifically inquiring if he had made any friends and whether he had been spending time with Diddy. In an interview, Sam Bankman-Fried reveals his unexpected bond with Diddy in prison, noting his kindness amidst the harsh environment.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File, REUTERS))

Sam says Diddy was ‘kind’ to him

During the interview with Sam, Carlson asked, “Have you made friends there? Are you hanging with Diddy? I think he's in there with you.” Grinning, Sam replied, “He is.. he's been kind. I've made some friends, it's a weird environment. It's a combination of a few other high-profile cases and a lot of alleged ex-gangsters.” He continued, “I've only seen one piece of him, which is Diddy in prison. He's been kind to people in the unit, he's been kind to me. It's kind of a soul-crushing place for the world in general and what we see are just the people that are around us on the inside rather than who we are on the outside.”

Carlson then asked Sam about what the other inmates think about being in prison with two famous personalities. Sam shared, “Some of them I think are thinking well this is sort of an opportunity to meet people they wouldn't otherwise get to meet. It makes sense from their perspective, but boy is that not how I think about prison.”

Sam also shared that he never expected to find such good chess competitors inside prison. He revealed, “They're good at chess... former armed robbers who don't speak English, and probably didn't graduate middle school, a surprising number of them are fairly good at chess. I'm not saying they're grandmasters, but I lose games to them all the time,” as reported by Daily Mail.

Diddy’s prison under lockdown

In the latest episode of DailyMail.com's podcast The Trial of Diddy, federal prison consultant Sam Mangel revealed that the Metropolitan Detention Center has been on lockdown since last week following a violent melee involving more than 40 individuals. Although high-profile inmates like Combs, Mangione, and Bankman-Fried were not located in the area where the incident took place, the entire Brooklyn facility has been placed on "modified operation" for at least the next month as a precaution.

Mangel told the Daily Mail, “He's locked down now, at least 23 out of 24 hours. I'm sure they allow him out at least three times a week for a shower, maybe to make a phone call, but that's about it. So he's being fed in his cell, it's a six by nine cell with a little slat for a window.”

He continued, “If he wants to exercise in his cell, he can read in his cell. There are no TV's and that's where he is and will be for the next month other than legal visits. I know my client as well as other clients. I work closely with another consultant that is actually a Mangione's consultant. They're clamoring for legal visits because it's the only time that they can get out of their cells to see people, interact with people in a more open environment.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to DailyMail.com that several inmates were involved in a fight at the Brooklyn facility on February 22. BOP spokesperson Donald Murphy shared on the outlet’s podcast, “Responding employees isolated and contained the incident and at no time was the public in danger.”