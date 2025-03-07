White House mocks AOC, other Dems for viral ‘choose your fighter’ TikTok video

The White House slammed House Democrats over their viral “choose your fighter” TikTok video. The widely-mocked clip features Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jasmine Crockett, Susie Lee, Judy Chu, Lauren Underwood, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and influencer Sulhee Jessica Woo. White House mocks Democrats over viral 'choose your fighter' TikTok video(X)

Woo initially shared the 20-minute video on Wednesday to her 5.6 million followers on the platform to mark Women’s History Month. It came just a day after Donald Trump's Congress address, which saw several Democrats holding up signs in protest.

As social media fumed over the Democrats' TikTok video, the White House shared the Republicans' take on the trend with a video montage featuring Trump and several members of his administration on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Captioned, “America chose its fighters last November,” the video featured the POTUS, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and “border czar” Tom Homan.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also appeared in the video.

Additionally, the Trump administration's Rapid Response 47 account on X shared the Democrats' “choose your fighter” video and mockingly wrote, “Democrats Not Be Cringe Challenge. Level: Impossible.”

Netizens echoed similar sentiments as hundreds labelled the Dems “cringe.” One user wrote, “Any other options to choose.” “This makes me feel sick,” a second added, while a third said, “This can't be real!”

“One of the worst parts about this: the Choose Your Fighter trend was popular on TikTok like 3 years ago,” Journalist Peter Hamby wrote.

Punchbowl News reporter Ben Brody chimed in, “This is hilariously cringey, but also I'm a cynical b****rd who's going to roll his eyes at whatever Dems ultimately find as a way to connect with voters. If they ever can...”