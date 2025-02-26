‘Elon Musk is not a scientist. He’s a billionaire con man’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shreds tech founder

A video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slamming Elon Musk and calling him a “con man” has gone viral on social media. In the video, AOC is seen talking about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) not being there two years ago and Musk giving access to the treasury to 19-year-olds. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L) and Elon Musk (R). (File Photo)

Elon Musk is not a scientist, he is not an engineer. He is a billionaire con man with a lot of money,” she says as a part of her speech. “He does not have this kind of good background,” she continues, questioning his expertise in approving medical devices.

“If you all think he is an expert in that, I’ve got a bridge to know where to sell you. These are people’s lives that are on the line and we cannot laugh them away," she adds.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

“She has more b**ls than anyone who calls themselves a representative of the people. We need 100 more AOCs,” an individual wrote. “She literally is the only one in the Democratic party with a backbone,” added another. “We also need people that will go farther than her and a lot of them,” posted a third. “He’s a billionaire con man piece of s**t. He makes his trillions off hard-working Americans and now celebrates his success by stabbing us all in the back.,” expressed a fourth.

It is not the first time AOC has voiced her opinion against Elon Musk. Earlier this year, she called him “one of the most unintelligent billionaires” during an Instagram Live video session.

“This dude is not smart, and the danger in the lack of intelligence and the lack of expertise that Elon has, I mean, this guy is one of the most morally vacant but also just least knowledgeable about these systems that we know of,” she added while talking about his efforts to bring changes in government spendings.