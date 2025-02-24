Elon Musk reacts to Baramati farmers' video shared by Satya Nadella: ‘AI will improve everything’

Elon Musk expressed his confidence in artificial intelligence, this time in the field of agriculture. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO reshared a video originally posted by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, calling it “a fantastic example of AI’s impact on agriculture.” Musk further emphasised AI’s potential, stating, “AI will improve everything.” The video showed how AI-powered solutions are helping farmers.(X/Reuters )

The video demonstrates how AI-powered solutions are helping farmers optimize their resources and enhance productivity. Nadella cited the example of a farmer associated with the Baramati co-op in India, who significantly benefitted from AI-driven technology. According to him, the small landowner saw remarkable improvements in crop yield, reduced chemical usage, and better water management.

The technology leverages geospatial data, temperature data from drones and satellites, and real-time soil analysis, integrating all this information through AI, he noted. This enables farmers to receive actionable insights in their local language simply by asking questions.

By combining AI with real-time agricultural data, farmers can make more informed decisions, leading to sustainable farming practices and increased efficiency, he explained.

Earlier this week, in a discussion with YouTuber Dwarkesh Patel, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reflected on the company’s miscalculation of search’s significance, while Google recognised its potential and executed its strategy flawlessly.

Nadella admitted that one of his biggest mistakes was underestimating the dominance of search, a market where Google thrived. He explained that Microsoft initially believed the web would remain decentralised, failing to see search as a major business model.

Calling it a valuable lesson, he stated, “We (Microsoft) missed what turned out to be the biggest business model on the web, because we all assumed the web is all about being distributed.”