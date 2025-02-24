Menu Explore
‘Potential to increase actual dollars’: Elon Musk amid row over ‘work log’ order

ANI |
Feb 24, 2025 11:19 AM IST

Agencies like the Department of Defense advised employees to pause their replies amid confusion.

The directive from the Trump Administration asking federal employees what they worked on last week has run into opposition from several government agencies, reported CNN.

Elon Musk maintains his optimism, saying that the money saved from unnecessary spending would be utilised to benefit the public.(Reuters)
Elon Musk maintains his optimism, saying that the money saved from unnecessary spending would be utilised to benefit the public.(Reuters)

Some top federal agencies have advised workers to pause responding. CNN reported that the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security have asked employees to pause responding to the email sent by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

"The Department of Defense is responsible for reviewing the performance of its personnel and will conduct any review in accordance with its own procedures. When and if required, the department will coordinate responses to the email you have received from OPM. For now, please pause any response to the OPM email titled 'What did you do last week'," " acting Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Darin Selnick was quoted by CNN as having written to employees.

However, Elon Musk remains optimistic claiming that savings from wasteful expenditure will be used for citizens benefits.

"We are increasingly optimistic that, as the immense waste & fraud are eliminated from Social Security & Medical that there is potential to increase actual dollars received by citizens & better healthcare," Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla wrote on X

Musk, who serves as President Donald Trump's cost-cutting Chief, posted the extraordinary request Saturday on his social media network X.

"Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week," Musk posted on X, which he owns. "Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."

Shortly afterwards federal employees -- including some judges, court staff and federal prison officials -- received a three-line email with this instruction: "Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager."

