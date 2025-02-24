Anupam Kher asks Elon Musk over why his X account was locked: 'I've always been mindful of rules'

Anupam Kher's X account was locked

Anupam shared a screenshot of his X handle of his account getting locked. A part of it read, “Your account has been locked because X received a compliant Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Notice for content posted to your X account.”

"Under the DMCA, copyright owners can notify X claiming that a user has infringed their copyrighted works. Upon receipt of a valid DMCA notice, X will remove the identified material," it also stated.

Anupam Kher writes to Elon Musk

Sharing it, Anupam wrote, “Dear X! Even though my account has been restored I was surprised to see it locked. I have been on this platform since September 2007. Have always been mindful of rules of #X (formerly Twitter).”

"Or for that matter any social media copyright rules. So found it a little absurd. Would love to know which post of mine did violate your rules? Thanks! @elonmusk," he concluded. Elon hasn't responded to the tweet.

Anupam's films

Anupam was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which depicted the political turmoil of the 1975-77 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He recently announced his next yet-to-be-titled film with Prabhas. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this will mark Anupam's 544th film.

Anupam will also be part of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's new directorial Tumko Meri Kasam. It also features Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol in key roles. As per Vikram, the film is loosely inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics.