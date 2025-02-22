10 Elon Musk moments this week that had everyone talking

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under US President Donald Trump’s administration, has had yet another headline-grabbing week. From personal controversies to bold political statements, Musk remained at the centre of discussions. Elon Musk sparked buzz with 10 moments this week.(AFP)

(Also read: Elon Musk claims supremacy of Grok over Meta AI, ChatGPT with meme: ‘Switch or stay basic’)

Ignored Grimes’ pleas

Canadian singer Grimes publicly pleaded with Musk on X, asking him to respond regarding their child's medical emergency. In a now-deleted post, she wrote, “Plz respond about our child's medical crisis.” She added, “If you don't want to talk to me, can you please designate someone who can?”

2. Ignored Ashley St Clair’s X posts

In a now-deleted post, Ashley St Clair wrote, "Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?" This came after the influencer claimed that Musk fathered her five-month-old child.

3. Blasted astronaut, used slur

Elon Musk sparked controversy after using a slur against Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen during a social media dispute over stranded astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. Musk had claimed that the two astronauts were left on the International Space Station (ISS) for political reasons. Mogensen, who is currently aboard the ISS, dismissed Musk’s claim as "utter nonsense" and labeled it "misinformation."

In response, Musk wrote, “You are completely retarded.” He also called Mogensen an “idiot.”

Check out his post here:

4. Suggested drone strikes on Mexican drug cartels

Following the US State Department’s designation of certain Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations, Musk controversially posted, “That means they’re eligible for drone strikes.”

5. Claimed Grok’s supremacy over Meta AI and ChatGPT

Musk boasted about his AI chatbot, Grok, claiming it outperforms Meta AI and ChatGPT. Using a meme from the animated film Madagascar, he depicted Grok as a superior alternative, fuelling further rivalry in the AI race.

Check out his post here:

6. Re-shared X post calling Tom Hanks a ‘pedo’

In a surprising move, Musk reposted an X post that called actor Tom Hanks a “pedo.” The post ignited controversy, with many questioning Musk’s involvement in online smear campaigns.

7. Reacted to Shivon Zilis’ post while ignoring Ashley St Clair

Musk reacted to a loved-up post by Shivon Zilis, the mother of three of his children, while ignoring X posts by St Clair.

8. Declared his ‘love’ for Trump

During an interview with Fox News, Musk openly expressed admiration for Donald Trump. “I love the president. I think President Trump is a good man,” he stated, calling the media’s treatment of Trump “outrageous.”

9. Advocated for early deorbiting of NASA’s ISS Programme

Musk suggested that the International Space Station (ISS) has outlived its purpose and should be deorbited sooner than planned. “It has served its purpose. There is very little incremental utility. Let’s go to Mars,” he posted on X.

(Also read: 'I'm become meme': Elon Musk Says Doge's journey from meme to reality is ‘crazy but cool’)

10. Revealed why people ‘hate him more’

In a Fox News interview alongside Trump, Musk attributed the growing criticism against him to an “antibody reaction” against DOGE. He argued that those benefiting from “waste and fraudulent money” are the ones attacking him.