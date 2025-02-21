Elon Musk claims supremacy of Grok over Meta AI, ChatGPT with meme: ‘Switch or stay basic’

Elon Musk is known for his love of memes, often using them to communicate his thoughts on business, technology, and global issues. Whether it's about AI, space travel, or cryptocurrencies, he shares witty and sometimes cryptic memes on X. His recent one is about Grok AI. Claiming that this AI chatbot by his company is better than others, he shared a meme from an animated film. Elon Musk's meme on Grok has gone viral on X. (AP)

The meme is based on a popular template that social media users often use. It is taken from the film Madagascar and shows three penguins saluting, one wearing a captain’s cap.

Take a look at Elon Musk’s post:

How did people respond?

An individual wrote, “You have cleared the floor, Grok 3 is amazingly better!” Another added, “Started with Grok 3 Beta today. Teaching it some of what I wanted, details and needs for it. It's amazing. Made it look at my competitors. I totally got it correct. chatGPT was stumped.”

A third posted, “Grok is probably more powerful than all of them combined.” A fourth commented, "Switch or stay basic."

A fifth expressed, “I used Grok to tell me what Elon is trying to say: The image uses penguins from the "Madagascar" animated film, with Skipper leading Kowalski, Rico, and Private, to humorously depict xAI's Grok AI outsmarting competitors like Google's Gemini, xAI's own Grok, and Meta's AI, suggesting Grok's superiority in the AI race. This post ties into recent news where Elon Musk's xAI launched Grok 3, claiming it's the "smartest AI on Earth," with benchmarks showing it outperforming rivals in science, coding, and math, as announced during a demo event attracting nearly 100,000 viewers.” In case you’re unaware, X has a feature called “Explain the post”, where a user can get an explanation about the post using Grok AI.

According to Grok’s official website, it is an “AI technology to create natural and engaging conversations with humans.” The makers claim that besides crafting stories, researching, answering questions, and coding, this platform has a “rebellious streak” in which it can “tackle ‘spicy’ topics that other AI might shy away from.”