Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi
Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk set up stalls at Mahakumbh? Hyper-realistic AI video stuns internet

BySimran Singh
Feb 20, 2025 03:05 PM IST

A hyper-realistic AI-generated video showing international business tycoons at Mahakumbh has taken the internet by storm,.

An AI-generated video featuring some of the world’s most influential personalities at the Mahakumbh has taken the internet by storm, captivating viewers with its astonishing realism. The video portrays Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, CEO of Google Sundar Pichai, and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani engaging in the grand Indian religious gathering, making for an unexpected yet intriguing visual.

An AI video shows Sundar Pichai and Gautam Adani at Mahakumbh.(Instagram/@enthugo28)
An AI video shows Sundar Pichai and Gautam Adani at Mahakumbh.(Instagram/@enthugo28)

Adding to the spectacle, YouTube sensation MrBeast is shown pulling a cart, while Mukesh Ambani appears at a Jio stall. Meanwhile, Musk, dressed in a traditional Indian kurta, seamlessly blends into the festive surroundings, further showing performer and rapper Badshah.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, another AI-generated video featuring global business and political leaders at the Mahakumbh made waves on the internet, bringing a virtual twist to the grand religious gathering in Prayagraj.

The Mahakumbh Mela, considered the world’s largest religious festival, began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on January 13. While many Indian celebrities and politicians are expected to attend the 45-day event, international figures have been a rare sight—apart from Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who recently visited and performed rituals at the sacred festival.

Also read: Maha Kumbh 2025: Mela's ends on Feb 26, over 55 crore take holy dip | In pics

The viral clip showed football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi taking a dip in the sacred Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge. Adding to the surreal scene, world leaders including Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Russian President Vladimir Putin also make an appearance, alongside Hollywood stars like Will Smith, Zendaya, and Tom Holland.

The video, shared by the Instagram page ‘Artificial Budhi,’ amassed 5.7 million views within days. While many viewers were in awe of its hyper-realistic visuals, others raised concerns about the ethical implications of such AI-generated content. “Oscar award for editor,” joked one user, while another called it “a masterpiece” and praised the impressive execution.

