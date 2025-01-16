Elon Musk, Lionel Messi at Mahakumbh? AI video brings celebrities to the Sangam

An AI video of celebrities at the Mahakumbh has made a splash online, bringing some of the world’s top business and political leaders to Prayagraj. The Mahakumbh Mela, believed to be the world’s largest religious festival, kicked off in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on January 13. While several Indian celebrities and politicians are expected to put up an appearance during the 45-day festival, international bigwigs have been few and far between - with the exception of Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, who performed rituals at the Mahakumbh earlier this week. An AI video shows Elon Musk taking a holy dip in the Sangam at Mahakumbh.(Instagram/@artificialbudhi)

However, in the day and age of artificial intelligence, nothing is impossible - not even bringing billionaires to the banks of the Sangam.

AI video of celebrities at Mahakumbh

An AI video of international celebrities at the Mahakumbh Mela is creating waves online. The AI video shows top athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi taking a dip in the Sangam, which is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

World leaders like Donald Trump, Rishi Sunak, and Russia’s Vladimir Putin were seen in the AI video. The use of generative AI also brought Hollywood stars like Will Smith, Zendaya and Tom Holland to Mahakumbh.

Meanwhile, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk was seen taking a dip in the Sangam in the AI video.

The video was shared on the Instagram page ‘Artificial Budhi’ and has gone viral with 5.7 million views in a matter of days. People in the comments section praised how realistic it looked, but also raised concerns about ethicality.

“Oscar award for editor,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“This is a masterpiece. Very nicely done,” another concurred.

Responding to the criticism it received, the Instagram account of Artificial Budhi said: “Guys, take it easy! Please check our account; we are devoted followers of Hinduism and Sanatana Dharma. This video has been created with the utmost respect for our traditions and culture. If we have unintentionally hurt anyone's feelings, we sincerely apologize.”