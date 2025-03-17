Kai Cenat, Dabo join Playboi Carti, The Weeknd on stage at Rolling Loud: ‘It’s Kai's concert now'

Visuals from Kai Cenat and Dabo's front-row live stream at the world's largest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud, Los Angeles, on Sunday, March 16, left social media users questioning their reality. The omnipresent mega influencer ultimately joined music stars Playboi Carti and The Weeknd on stage at the music festival. Kai Cenat, Playboi Carti and The Weeknd at Rolling Loud on March 16, 2025. (X)

During the former set, Carti handed out the insignia of his ‘Young Vamp Life’ persona—his ‘YVL’ chain. The American rapper also brought out the “Blinding Lights” hit-maker as his guest. The frequent collaborators already have hits like The Idol OST “Popular” and “Timeless” on their hands. The heavy-weights recently joined forces again for the song “Rather Lie," featured on Carti's 30-song album “I Am Music," which was released this week.

Kai Cenat and Dabo link up with Playboi Carti and The Weeknd during Rolling Loud performance

The “EVIL J0RDAN” rapper showed love for the content creator duo of Kai Cenat and Dabo mid-performance. "Dabo keep smiling at me... yo Kai I love you..." he gave them a shout-out.

Linking up with Carti on stage, at one point, Kai took over the crowd control responsibilities at Rolling Loud as the headlining artist handed him the microphone. The popular streamer also crossed paths with The Weeknd during the same while the artists were performing “Rather Lie” off Carti's latest album.

The American rapper temporarily stopped performing after some festival attendees fainted on the scene, according to clips of the livestream circulating on X. Kai asked the audience to take three steps back, adding “Relax y'all. Calm down. Everybody calm down.”

Earlier this week, Carti also hopped on a call with Cenat and his fellow streamer-content creators Young Dabo and ImDontai to discuss his long-awaited album. “I Am Music” is a testament to Playboi's rap connections as the album features guest performances from The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Future and others.

Watch videos from Rolling Loud, California: