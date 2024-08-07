Kamala Harris to collaborate with Kai Cenat after Trump-Adin Ross interview? Twitch star claims Secret Service calling…

As Kamala Harris is intensifying her election campaign to win over voters, especially youngsters, a popular streamer has declared that the US Secret Service had contacted him to work with the Vice President on a project. Kai Cenat claimed that Secret Service called her to join hands with Kamala Harris ahead of November elections(X)

With a massive 12.2 million followers on Twitch, 22-year-old Kai Cenat politely declined the offer, stating he “doesn't give a f*ck'” about politics in a video he posted on Tuesday.

In an apparent attempt to win over younger voters, Cenat also stated that a “girl” texted him and asked him to join Harris' campaign.

This development comes after Trump's appearance on Kick presenter Adin Ross' show in his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he talked about his ambitions for the next election in November and even received presents like a Tesla Cybertruck, Diet Coke, and a Rolex watch.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube account, Cenat remarked, “It looks like Kamala's campaign is getting really desperate... if she's getting one of the top streamers to try to endorse her.”

The streamer went on to say that he doesn't want to get involved in politics and isn't thinking about working with Harris.

He even pounded his fist against a table during the stream and exclaimed, “I've got the f****** Secret Service calling me five times! I don't know goddamn sh** about politics. I know nothing.”

Social media gives mixed response to Cenat's claim

Social media users were quick to speculate about the consequences of the potential partnership between Harris and Cenat. One person said, “Kai going to lose his black card if he does a stream with her.”

“Obviously, wanted to counter the Adin Ross x Trump stream,” the second user remarked.

Some also questioned if Cenat actually got the supposed Secret Service calls.

“I need receipts or I don’t believe it. Homie says a lot of things,” a third user wrote, while another asked: “Do you have actual proof it was her or are you just blathering hot air and conspiracies?”

Cenat's platform gained popularity shortly after he launched his YouTube channel in 2018, and he also received the award for Streamer of the Year at The Streamers Awards 2023.

On the other hand, he might be known to others due to his alleged incitement of a riot and unlawful assembly on August 4, 2023, at Union Square, New York City.

Harris campaign and Secret Service are yet to issue any statements on his claim.