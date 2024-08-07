JD Vance trolled for embarrassing blunder at Philadelphia rally, netizens suggest 'you should hire...'

JD Vance came under fire after making an awkward mistake at a rally on Tuesday, where he seemed to be endorsing Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. JD Vance addressed the Republican supporters at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.(AP)

When Vance was addressing the Republican supporters at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, there was a stage backdrop reading, “KAMALA CHAOS,” behind him.

Unfortunately, the Ohio Senator's attempt to disparage Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, was completely ineffective since rally attendees partially covered the backdrop, making only the moniker “KAMALA” visible.

Netizens troll JD Vance, give him a solid advice

Social media users immediately notice the mistake, mocking Vance for seemingly endorsing his opponent.

“Those people look extremely unhappy. Based on the sign, I guess they were expecting Kamala,” one X user reacted.

“So first he talked in front of ‘You’re fired’ signs,” commented another user, making reference to Trump's rally in Atlanta, Georgia. “And now he speaks in front of a sign advertising his opponent.”

Meanwhile, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) trolled Vance, stating: “Here's why you should hire union stagehands and stage designers: (They did not).”

“EPIC TROLLLLLL #UnionsForAll,” wrote one X user.

Fox News host Jessica Taylor also reacted to the viral incident. “Yeah they’re definitely projecting that. I saw JD Vance this morning in front of a huge Kamala sign where you couldn’t even read the ‘chaos’ so everything is going really well for that side of the aisle,” she stated.

Several experts have been questioning if Donald Trump's running mate choice would have a negative impact on Republican's chances of winning the 2024 elections. This comes as Vance has been facing immense backlash over his resurfaced “a bunch of childless cat ladies” remarks against Democrats, including Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, Harris named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. The duo held a joint rally at Temple University's Licouras Center in Philadelphia. Addressing the crowd, Walz took aim at Vance, stating "If he's willing to get off the couch and show up, I can't wait to debate the guy."