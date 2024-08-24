Drake surprisingly drops three new songs with feature from Playboi Carti on Instagram

Heading into the weekend, Drake surprised his fans as he dropped three song leaks via his burner Instagram account. He posted three new audios on the fake account on Friday, August 23, 2024, and included the track No Face featuring Playboi Carti and two solo songs Circadian Rhythm (The Language 2) and SOD. Drake leaking his songs on his burner account, plottttwistttttt, is not a first. The first leak came with a drop of three songs earlier in August which featured collaborations with Latto, 21 Savage and Young Thug.(@Drake/X)

Drake leaks three new tracks

No Face, one of the three leaked tracks, featured assistance by Playboi Carti. The collaboration comes after the two worked on Pain 1993 in 2020. The track is about those who Drake believes stabbed him in the back. The next track, Circadian Rhythm serves as a sequel to The Language which landed on Nothing Was the Same in 2013 as a fan favourite. The rapper mentioned in the track produced by Gordo, how the rap game planned his funerals in the past but he dodged them all like a cat with nine lives. “How many funeral dates they plan for me and I dodged it like the truck,” he raps in the track.

The third track, SOD is a solo version of the song Super Soak which was featured in Kai Cenat’s stream earlier in August. The only difference is it will not have Yachty’s verse as they ran into some sampling issues. The latter refused to provide a track with clear vocals due to the explicit nature of the song. A music video of the SOD was also teased by DJ Akademiks, as reported by Billboard.

Drake’s previous track leaks

Drake leaking his songs on his burner account, plottttwistttttt, is not a first. The first leak came with a drop of three songs earlier in August which featured collaborations with Latto, 21 Savage and Young Thug. All three tracks were officially released later and debuted on Billboard Hot 100 this week. Hence, it is expected that these three leaks will be officially released on streaming platforms soon.