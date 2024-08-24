Ben Affleck's shocking reaction over Mindy Kaling's 'frustrating' DNC quip on Jennifer Lopez divorce revealed

Ben Affleck expressed his disappointment after learning about the quip that Mindy Kaling made on his divorce with Jennifer Lopez at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday. Ben Affleck Affleck and Jennifer Lopez formally decided to end their marriage, with the singer filing for divorce ahead of their second wedding anniversary.(AFP)

After months of rumors, Affleck and 55-year-old Lopez formally decided to end their marriage, with the singer filing for divorce ahead of their second wedding anniversary.

During her DNC address, Kaling not only gave a “shout out to the amazing delegation” of her home state of Massachusetts, but also cheekily acknowledged the collapse of Affleck and Lopez's marriage.

The Mindy Project star said, “Ben Affleck, hang in there!” as she started to name well-known residents of the state, including Jason Tatum and the Boston Red Sox.

Is Ben Affleck seeking apology from Mindy Kaling

Even though it was said in “jest”, an insider exclusively told Daily Mail that “when Ben found out that he was brought up at the DNC by Mindy, it was a full-face palm moment.”

The insider described how Affleck was taken aback upon discovering that his private life had been brought up at a political gathering.

According to the source, a political convention would have been the “last place” he would have ever imagined and wished to be talked about, especially when it comes to his divorce.

Also Read: Jennifer Garner-Ben Affleck not getting back together: She's still very much dating John Miller | Report

The insider clarified that Affleck will not call out Mindy, but he would merely want people, especially those who are supposed to be his Hollywood peers, to keep his personal life private.

The Daredevil star is aware that the joke will quickly become outdated, the sources emphasized, adding that “but it's just the constant talk about his relationship with JLo that is a main reason it didn't work out this second time around.”

Calling the whole DNC episode "frustrating", the source said Mindy gave "Ben a headache", even though she wasn't trying to offer him one.

The Good Will Hunting actor wants to move on from this chapter of his life and doesn't anticipate Kaling to make apologies for the joke in the future, as per the insider.