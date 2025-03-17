Kanye West blasts 'Kardashian mob' for restricting his parenting rights: ‘Seeing my kids is like visitation’

Kanye West is once again making headlines, this time with accusations aimed at the "Kardashian mob," Disney, and Hulu over his parenting restrictions. In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, the rapper and fashion mogul vented his frustrations about the co-parenting arrangement he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian regarding their four children. In a series of tweets, Kanye West criticises Kim Kardashian for limiting his access to their children.(Reuters)

West blames ‘Kardashian mob’ for restricting his meets with his children

West did not hold back as he voiced his concerns over the limits he believes have been placed on his involvement in his children’s lives. He wrote on X, “Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK.” He continued, “I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME.”

The rapper added, “ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”

In a third tweet, he wrote, “JUST SEEING MY KIDS IS LIKE VISITATION. ITS LIKE IM IN PRISON ‘SEEING’ MY KIDS I DONT CARE IF I LIVE OR DIE OR IF IM IN JAIL OR FREE AND I ESPECIALLY DONT CARE ABOUT WHATEVER THESE P–Y ASS CELEBRITIES GOT TO SAY THAT ARE SLAVES TO THE JEWS.”

West’s brood with Kardashian includes North, 11, Saint, 9, Psalm, 7, and Chicago, 5, as reported by Page Six.

Kardashian does not want North to be dragged into Diddy drama

West's recent outburst follows a clash with Kim Kardashian over their daughter North’s involvement in a song with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. West revealed that Kardashian tried to stop the track's release, titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine. In a now-deleted post, West shared a screenshot of a text message exchange with Kardashian, showing their ongoing tension over the situation.

The rapper wrote, “I’m never speaking with you again,” to which the billionaire replied with: “I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!”

West then asked Kardashian to “amend” the trademark or otherwise he would “go to war.” He concluded the texts with, ‘And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me,” he concluded in the texts.”