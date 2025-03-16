Zoe Kravitz and Noah Centineo keep romance low-key as they refuse to 'put a label' on it

Zoe Kravitz and Noah Centineo’s romance is making headlines as their relationship heats up. A source revealed to Life & Style that she has moved on with the 28-year-old. This news comes just after Kravitz’s ex, Channing Tatum, publicly debuted his romance with model Inka Williams on February 28. Zoe Kravitz and Noah Centineo are spending significant time together, though they are keeping things unofficial.(REUTERS/Mike Blake, Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kravitz and Centineo don’t want to ‘label’ their romance

Talking about Tatum and Kravitz, the source shared, “There’s no bad blood — they’re genuinely on friendly terms.” The news about their split came in October 2024. Months after they broke off, Kravitz seem to have found love again in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor. The source shared with the outlet, “She and Noah aren’t putting a label on it yet, but they’re spending a lot of time together.”

While Tatum debuted his romance with Williams at the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles, Kravitz and Centineo have yet to make their relationship official in public. Rumours about their blossoming connection first surfaced when they were spotted leaving the same bar together at 2 a.m. on March 2. Despite the growing speculation, the duo has kept things low-key so far, as reported by OK! Magazine.

Kravitz supports Tatum in moving on

A source close to the situation revealed that both Tatum and Kravitz are happy to see their former partners moving on and finding love once again. The insider revealed to the media outlet, “Channing seems very excited about Inka. It’s pretty new but he’s having fun,” adding that Kravitz is “very supportive of him moving on.”

They added, “While Zoë and Noah aren’t putting a label on things yet, it does seem to be heading in that direction.”

Talking about the Kravitz and Ttaum’s split, a source previously reported that the romance “fizzled fast after their press tour" for Blink Twice which reportedly resulted in their break up, according to OK! Magazine. The source explained, “Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted," they added. "[Zoë] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together."