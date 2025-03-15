James Van Der Beek reflects on his cancer struggle and the ‘hardest year of my life'

James Van Der Beek is opening up about his personal journey with colorectal cancer as he reflects on life and lessons learned. To mark his 48th birthday, the Dawson's Creek star shared an Instagram video titled "What cancer taught me," offering a candid look at his experiences. James Van Der Beek shared the hardships of his diagnosis, the impact on his family roles, and the life lessons learned as he turned 48.(@vanderjames/Instagram)

Van Der Week shares insights into his battle with cancer

In the clip which was shared on Saturday, March 8, the actor shared, ‘It has been the hardest year of my life." He recalled how he “used to define myself as an actor” back in the days yet it was “never really all that fulfilling.” He expressed that with age, he came to see himself as "the ultimate" role—"a loving, capable, strong, supportive" husband, father, provider, and "steward of the land."

And while those definitions gave him a sense of satisfaction for a brief time, this year he was pushed to “look my own mortality in the eye.” Talking about his diagnosis, Van Der Beek continued, “I had to come nose to nose with death. And all those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me." He expressed that he failed to help his family the way he used to before his diagnosis as he “was away for treatment”

He explained, “I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife. I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them. I could not be a provider because I wasn't working. I couldn't even be a steward of the land because at times I was too weak to prune all the trees during the window that you're supposed to prune them,” as reported by People magazine.

Cancer forced Van Der Beek to go on a self-discovery journey

Van Der Beek opened up about facing the question of who he really is while living with cancer. After his journey of self-discovery and meditation, he realised, "I am worthy of God's love, simply because I exist. And if I'm worthy of God's love, shouldn't I also be worthy of my own?"Acknowledging the prayers and support he has received since his diagnosis, the actor said, “And the same is true for you. 'I am worthy of love.' Because you are."

Van Der Beek first shared the news about his cancer diagnosis in November 2024, as reported by People magazine.