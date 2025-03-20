Family of twin Georgia brother mysteriously found dead are ‘literally scared to go on…’

The family of twin brothers mysteriously found dead on a Georgia mountain continues to dispute the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's claim that their deaths resulted from a murder-suicide. Who were Qaadir and Naazir Lewis? Twin brothers, 19, shot dead on Georgia mountain day after missing their flight (GoFundMe)

Family members have expressed deep concern about the circulation of graphic crime scene photos online, saying they are “literally scared to go on social media” and stumble upon images of their loved ones’ bodies.

Hikers discovered the bodies of the 19-year-old twins, Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, at the top of Bell Mountain in Hiawassee, Georgia, on March 8.

ALSO READ| Who were Qaadir and Naazir Lewis? Twin brothers, 19, shot dead on Georgia mountain day after missing their flight

“I'm literally scared to go on social media,” the twins' aunt, Samira Brawner, told 11Alive. “I'm scared to pick up my phone because I know if I see that picture, I already know I'll have a heart attack.”

“Just imagine if their mother sees that—like, that would really destroy her. She's already going through a lot,” added aunt Yasmine Brawner. “It's very disrespectful to this family. I feel like our privacy was invaded.”

Towns County firefighter arrested for sharing death scene photos

Following the discovery of the bodies, the Towns County Sheriff's Office worked alongside the GBI to investigate the case. Despite the authorities’ assertion that the incident was a murder-suicide, the family remains unconvinced and continues to challenge that narrative.

“Towns County Schools was made aware that a crime scene photo had been shared with some of our students on Monday,” Towns County Schools Superintendent Darren Berrong confirmed to 11Alive.

“The students involved were unaware of the illegal nature of how the photo was distributed and were fully cooperative with the administration during the investigation.”

ALSO READ| Who is Scott Kerlin? Georgia firefighter arrested and fired for sharing gruesome photos of twins' murder-suicide

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced the arrest of Scott Kerlin, a 42-year-old volunteer firefighter from Towns County. Kerlin has been charged with misdemeanour obstruction for allegedly taking and publicly sharing photos of the “death scene” of Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis.

11Alive reported Kerlin has since bonded out of jail.