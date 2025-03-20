Who is Scott Kerlin? Georgia firefighter arrested and fired for sharing gruesome photos of twins' murder-suicide

A Georgia firefighter was arrested, and fired, after being accused of taking photos of a disturbing scene where twin teen brothers were found dead on top of a mountain, and sharing them publicly. Scott Kerlin has been accused of interfering in the investigation into the deaths of 19-year-old brothers Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis. Scott Kerlin (L) arrested and fired for sharing gruesome photos of twins Qaadir and Naazir Lewis' (R) murder-suicide (Georgia Bureau of Investigation, GoFundMe)

Who is Scott Kerlin?

Kerlin, of Hiawassee, is a volunteer firefighter in Towns County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday, March 18, that the 42-year-old shared the gruesome photos of the death scene of the twins with the public.

Kerlin was charged with misdemeanor obstruction. He was also removed from his duty for violating department protocol, 11Alive.com reported, citing a Towns County spokesperson. He was eventually bonded out of jail.

What happened to Qaadir and Naazir Lewis?

Qaadir and Naazir, from the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville, were found gunned down on top of a Georgia mountain a day after they missed a flight to Boston to visit friends. The GBI’s preliminary investigation said they died in a suspected murder-suicide, but it was not revealed which of them carried out the shooting. Although autopsies were completed, the medical examiner is still waiting for additional forensic tests before disclosing the results.

Relatives of the twins struggled to accept the fact that they died in a murder-suicide. “We’re just trying to figure out what happened. We’re trying put pieces together to understand. How did they end out in the mountains? They don’t hike out there. They have never been out there,” the brothers’ aunt, Samira Brawner, told WSBTV.

Qaadir and Naazir’s uncle, Rahim Brawner, echoed the thoughts. “I can’t imagine them hurting each other because I’ve never even seen them get into a fistfight before,” their uncle said. “Murder-suicide? I just believe that they were extremely incapable of that.”