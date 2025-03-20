Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day: Here's how and when you can get ice cream for free

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 20, 2025 04:21 PM IST

Dairy Queen celebrates first day of spring with Free Cone Day, here's how you can get one…

Good news for ice cream lovers! Dairy Queen is giving away free soft-serve ice cream to mark the first day of Spring. This year, the company's annual Free Cone Day falls on Thursday, March 20. So, here's all you need to know about the limited-time offer:

Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream on Free Cone Day, here's what to know(Dairy Queen)
Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream on Free Cone Day, here's what to know(Dairy Queen)

What is Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day?

Every year, Dairy Queen gives away its iconic curly-Q ice cream to its customers for free to mark the beginning of spring. The 2025 Free Cone Day is today, the same day as the Spring Equinox.

“Texans love spring and what better way to celebrate than with a free DQ vanilla cone,” Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators Council, said in a statement, per Houston Chronicle. “We are extending a friendly Texas thank you to all of our DQ fans across the state for making Dairy Queen a part of their life.”

ALSO READ: Lollapalooza 2025 lineup: Sabrina Carpenter, TWICE, Olivia Rodrigo, Korn and more to headline

In a news release published on the Dairy Queen website, Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ said, “Free Cone Day is by far one of our favorite days of the year.” “There’s nothing sweeter than enjoying a tasty cone – on DQ – to kick off a season full of reasons to celebrate.”

How to get free ice cream at Dairy Queen?

On Free Cone Day, customers simply need to walk into a Dairy Queen location to get one small vanilla soft-serve cone for free. However, it is important to note that the offer is available at participating Dairy Queen locations only and not for delivery through the DQ Rewards mobile app.

The free cones are limited to one per customer and will be available while supplies last. You can find your nearest participating restaurant on the company's official website or its mobile app.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On