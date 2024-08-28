Dairy Queen launches 2024 Fall Blizzard menu, check out new flavour, special BOGO offer

With September right around the corner, lovers of all things pumpkin spice eagerly await the launch of fall menus across their favourite fast food joints. After Starbucks and Dunkin', Dairy Queen rolled out its 2024 Fall Blizzard menu on Monday, August 26. The highly anticipated menu features a brand-new coffee-flavoured soft serve, Caramel Java Chip Blizzard Treat. Among the returning seasonal fall favourites is the beloved Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat. Dairy Queen has launched its 2024 Fall Blizzard menu that features a brand-new coffee-flavoured soft serve (Dairy Queen)

Dairy Queen launches 2024 Fall Blizzard menu

The multi-national fast-food chain describes its new menu in a statement that reads, “Although temperatures may not call for flannels just yet, the new Fall Blizzard Menu gives fans the chance to enjoy seasonal flavors with the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat and the return of the highly-requested French Silk Pie Blizzard Treat – straight out of the DQ Freezer,” according to USA Today.

This year, Dairy Queen has launched seven iconic soft serves to the menu that are:

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat- The classic fall item features real pumpkin pie pieces blended with Dairy Queen's iconic soft serve and garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg. French Silk Pie Blizzard Treat- A decadent blend of choco chunks, pie pieces, cocoa fudge, and soft serve, garnished with whipped topping. Caramel Java Chip Blizzard Treat- An all-new Blizzard that features coffee, choco-espresso crunch pieces, and caramel topping blended with DQ's famous soft serve. Oreo Fudge Brownie Blizzard Treat- True to its name, the sweet treat comes with Oreo cookie pieces, brownies, and cocoa fudge blended with DQ's soft serve. Salted Caramel Truffle Blizzard Treat- Classic fall favourite that features salted caramel truffles, toffee pieces, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge blended with soft serve. Reese’s Pieces Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat- Soft serve blended with Reese's Pieces candy, chocolate chip cookie dough, and peanut butter topping. Royal NY Cheesecake Blizzard Treat- Cheesecake pieces and graham blended with soft serve, filled with a strawberry topping centre.

Dairy Queen giving away free Blizzards. How to get one?

Dairy Queen has also launched a special buy-one, get-one offer on its beloved Blizzards. Starting September 9, the offer will be valid for two weeks, ending on September 22. In order to claim the limited-time offer, customers must be enrolled in the DQ Rewards members program via the mobile application.

Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at American Dairy Queen, said of the company's fall menu, “Whether stopping for a treat following a busy school day or satisfying a sweet craving after a fall activity, DQ has always been a destination for family and friends to spend quality time together.” “With our lineup of Fall Blizzard Treat Menu flavors, there is something for everyone,” Hokanson added, according to Associated Press.