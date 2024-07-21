National Ice Cream Day deals: Wendy's, Dairy Queen and more offering freebies

It's National Ice Cream Day! To mark the scrumptious holiday, several restaurants are offering special deals and discounts. Popular chains like Wendy's Dairy Queen, Carvel, and more are even giving away sweet treats for free. Here are some of the best offers to snag on Sunday, July 21. From Dairy Queen to Carvel, famed restaurant chains are offering special discounts and freebies in honour of National Ice Cream Day(Representational Image)

Wendy's

Beloved fast-food chain is offering its customers a free small Frosty on a minimum purchase of $5 via the Wendy's app. The special National Ice Cream Day makes for the perfect opportunity to try the company's newest triple berry frosty.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen customers can get a free Dilly Bar at any participating location this Sunday. The offer can be availed by making any DQ Rewards order of $1 or more via the company's app.

Baskin-Robbins

Multinational ice cream chain Baskin Robbins is celebrating the delicious holiday for an entire week, starting July 21 till July 27. Customers can save $5 on any order of $20 or more by using the code SEIZETHEYAY on the company's official application.

Burger King

It's double the fun with Burger King's July promotional offer, which allows rewards members to snag a soft serve for only 150 Crowns via the company's loyalty program. Customers can also get a free soft serve with any purchase totalling $1 or more on National Ice Cream Day.

Carvel

Famed ice cream chain Carvel, which was founded in 1929, is celebrating the holiday with a delivery deal. Customers can get $6 off orders of $35 or more on Uber Eats and DoorDash (DashPass only).

Insomnia Cookies

In honour of National Ice Cream Day, Insomnia Cookies is offering its customers a free cup of two scoops of ice cream without making any purchase.