Wendy's offering Jr Bacon Cheeseburgers for 1 cent, here's how to snag limited-time deal

In honour of National Hamburger Day, Wendy's is offering Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for 1 cent only. Customers can enjoy the limited-time deal starting Tuesday, May 28, to Sunday, June 2. The fast-food giant announced the value-for-money offer in a statement, saying, “Take a bite of a Wendy’s hamburger made with fresh, never frozen beef to celebrate National Hamburger Day the right way,” per USA Today. Wendy's is offering Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for 1 cent in honour of National Hamburger Day(Wendy's/ X, formerly Twitter)

How to get Wendy's 1-cent cheeseburger?

For an entire week, burger buffs can score the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for 1 cent only. To claim the offer, customers must place an order either via the Wendy's app or the company's official website and apply the digital offer. The deal, which runs for six days, can be redeemed through the customer's account for online orders only. It is important to note that no other coupons or discounts can be clubbed on a single order.

Wendy's $3 English muffin deal

The National Hamburger Day offer is running alongside another Wendy's promotional deal: for just $3, customers can get a bacon or sausage English muffin with egg and cheese and small seasoned potatoes. Wendy's is not the only fast-food chain that has come up with value meals. Recently, McDonald's and Burger King launched $5 meals.

As the companies have long been feuding, Wendy's called out its rivals in a social media post that read, “Stop taking the concept of a Biggie Bag and making it worse.” In an effort to stand their ground, the company cleared the air in a statement to USA Today, saying, “We know the other guys are trying to catch up with Wendy’s OG Biggie value, trying to copy the $5 Biggie Bag… but Wendy’s has offered fans a $5 meal deal, complete with a choice of one of three sandwiches, nuggets, fries and a drink, every day since 2019.”