Wendy's giving away free cheeseburgers this week, here's to get one

In honour of its “Where's the Beef?” Super Bowl commercial that aired in 1984, Wendy's is giving away free cheeseburgers all week. From Super Bowl 18 to Super Bowl 58, it has been 40 years since the fast-food company's iconic catchphrase emerged. Whether you're an NFL fan or a Wendy's fan, here's how you can avail the delicious freebie. Up until Monday, February 12, Wendy's is offering its customers a free Dave's Single cheeseburger at participating outlets. Here's how you can avail the offer: Wendy's is giving away free Dave's Single cheeseburgers all week, here's how you can get one(Wendy's)

How to get a free Wendy's cheeseburger?

To claim the limited-time offer, you should go to your nearest Wendy's location and place an order of any amount. While there is no minimum purchase requirement, Wendy's will give one free Dave's Single cheeseburger per order. The offer is limited to one free cheeseburger per order per customer visit.

If you don't like to step outside amid the winter chills, then you can also avail the offer from the comfort of your home. By using Wendy's mobile application, you can avail the free cheeseburger offer. However, it is important to note that the offer is not valid for third-party applications. Hence, you must only use Wendy's official mobile application to place your order.

To celebrate the Super Bowl, Wendy has an additional offer for mobile application orders. If you place an order on Super Bowl Sunday, February 11, you will have to pay zero delivery charges. According to Wendy's official website, Dave's Single cheeseburger consists of “a quarter-pound of fresh beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun — just the way Dave intended.”

In January, the fast food company also celebrated the return of its nostalgic Vanilla Frosty after it was snubbed. Wendy's also added Breakfast Burritos to their morning menu. These burritos consist of two eggs, six strips of bacon, breakfast potatoes, American cheese slices and Swiss cheese sauce wrapped in a tortilla.