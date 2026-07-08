Mitch McConnell gets crucial message amid health concerns and hospitalisation: ‘I told him we want…’
Mitch McConnell health update: CNN's Scott Jennings confirms Senator is hospitalized but recovering.
Scott Jennings, a Republican political analyst for CNN, on Tuesday, provided an update intended to dispel the rumors circulating in Washington, D.C., regarding Senator Mitch McConnell's health condition.
Jennings, who previously served as an adviser to McConnell, stated that he had communicated with the long-serving former leader of the Republican Senate, who is still hospitalized.
Allies of McConnell within the Republican Senate leadership assert that he will return to his duties, despite the lack of recent updates on his health from his office. However, critics of the senator have already begun to raise doubts about the accuracy of the reports concerning his condition.
Also Read: Mitch McConnell’s staff faces MAGA fury amid brain dead rumors, ‘Produce proof if he’s still alive and well’
Here's what Jennings told Mitch McConnell
On Tuesday, Jennings mentioned that he and McConnell discussed various subjects, such as the recent sexual assault allegations impacting the Maine Senate race and the developing ceasefire with Iran.
“He’s still recovering in the hospital,” Jennings stated. “I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”
Laura Loomer's shocking claims
On Monday, Laura Loomer, a MAGA activist, joined the dialogue. Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist with a notable history of racist comments and the endorsement of peculiar falsehoods, tweeted that a "high-level source close to the White House" revealed to her that the Kentucky senator was "brain dead" and "not coming back" to Washington.
Loomer's credibility challenges are widely recognized, yet her ties to Donald Trump's administration are just as significant. Last year, she assisted Trump in removing people from the National Security Council whom she considered disloyal, and she was last seen at the White House as recently as the previous month.
Senator McConnell's spokesperson speaks out
"Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session,” a representative for his office informed last week.
On June 14, paramedics who arrived at his residence indicated that they administered CPR to a person experiencing cardiac arrest, as per dispatch audio acquired by The Washington Post.
Will McConnell resign?
Should McConnell's recent health emergency occur prior to his abrupt exit from the Senate, the urgent need to fill his position through a special election may present yet another challenge for Republican leadership as it navigates the midterm elections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More