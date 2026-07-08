K2 Airways cargo plane missing: Search launched after Boeing 737-400 from Sharjah loses contact near Karachi

Authorities in Pakistan have launched a search effort for K2 Airways Cargo 737 AP-BOI after the flight did not land as scheduled in Karachi. Search efforts are underway after a K2 Airways cargo plane lost contact before its scheduled landing in Karachi (Unsplash/ representative image)

The flight (KTA1732) was on its way from Sharjah to Karachi when it lost contact with the air traffic controllers.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) early Wednesday night that a search and rescue operation was underway after the K2 Airways aircraft, with five crew members aboard, was reported missing off the coast of Karachi, as per PAA.

In a post on X, the PAA said the K2 Airways Boeing 737 cargo flight was on the route from Sharjah to Karachi at 9:18pm PST when it reported a navigational system issue and was promptly guided by the Karachi Area Control Centre.

“However, at time 2121 PST, aircraft was observed on radar rapidly descending and with rapid heading change, subsequently radar contact and communication was lost approximately 155 nautical miles west of Karachi,” the PAA said.