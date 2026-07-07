Andrew Gillum arrested: Former Florida governor candidate faces drug charges in Alabama

Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee has been arrested on drug charges in Alabama. He was taken into custody by the Daphne Police Department on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office records. Andrew Gillum arrested for drug charges. (Baldwin Co Sheriffs Office)

He was booked into the Baldwin County jail on the night of July 2 in Daphne, a small town near Mobile, as per TMZ. He was released from custody the next day, online records show.

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Who is Andrew Gillium Gillum was elected to the Tallahassee City Commission in 2003 and became mayor in 2014, serving one term.

In 2018, he pulled off an upset win in the Democratic primary for Florida governor. He then lost the general election to Ron DeSantis, a former congressman at the time, by a slim margin of about 30,000 votes.

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Gillum's previous drug-related controversy Gillum has faced drug-related controversy before. In 2020, he was found passed out in a Miami hotel room with another man who was believed to have suffered a drug overdose, according to USA Today.

As per TMZ, paramedics found the two men dazed and confused at the Mondrian Hotel in South Beach after another man called 911 because he feared someone had overdosed. Police body camera footage showed several prescription pill bottles in the room, and officers also found three small bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

However, Gillum denied using drugs and no charges were filed. Prosecutors did not charge Gillum or the other man because there was not enough evidence connecting them to the drugs, which were not found on either of them.

After the incident, Gillum publicly apologized and entered rehab for alcohol abuse but his political career never recovered.

In 2022, Gillum and a close adviser were arrested in a public corruption investigation that had earlier led to the convictions of former Tallahassee mayor Scott Maddox and two others. The charges against Gillum were dropped in 2023 after his trial ended with a hung jury.