Burger King giving away free Whoppers on Mother's Day, here's how to get one

Burger King has come up with an exciting offer to mark Mother's Day this Sunday, May 12. As part of its loyalty program, the fast-food chain is offering its customers a buy one, get one free offer on Whoppers throughout the day, according to a news release, per USA Today. Here's how you can snag the deal: You can get a free Whopper on the Burger King app for Mother's Day(REUTERS)

How to get free Whopper at Burger King?

The only prerequisite for claiming the limited-time offer is being a Burger King's Royal Perks member. Even if you are not already a member, you can sign up and join the program by either downloading the mobile application or visiting the official website at bk.com/royalperks. It is important to note that the deal is exclusively available online through the Burger King website or application.

What's inside a Whopper?

Burger King's fan-favourite Whopper comes with a ¼ pound beef patty topped with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun, according to the company's website. The Whopper, when combined with a medium side and beverage, has a calorific value between 1,030 and 1,815.

Burger King unveils Frozen Cotton Candy drink

As part of its latest offerings, Burger King has unveiled a brand-new drink: The Frozen Cotton Candy beverage. The fast food giant said of its latest item on the menu in a press release last month, “After bringing the heat last summer with the successful launch of our Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango, we wanted to cool things off a bit this season with our new, refreshingly sweet Frozen Cotton Candy beverage offerings.”

“And our innovative cold foam topper is just another way we’re bringing ‘Have It Your Way’ to life, giving Guests the option to add another layer of flavor to their frozen beverages,” Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer of Burger King North America, added in the press release, per the outlet.