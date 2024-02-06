Burger King Whopper contest: Here's how you can stand a chance to win $1 million

Gather around burger aficionados! It's your time to shine. Burger King is offering $1 million to a fan who comes up with the best design idea for its iconic Whopper. Whether you fancy a sandwich or have a tastebud for flame-grilled burgers, you can now stand a chance to win a hefty paycheck by sharing unique Whopper design ideas. Here's what you need to know about the million-dollar contest: The Burger King logo is displayed at a Burger King fast food restaurant on January 17, 2024 in Burbank, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Burger King offering $1 million prize for best Whopper idea

The Florida-based fast food company announced the contest in a press release on Monday. “Calling all flame-grilled fanatics, culinary creators and A.I. aficionados – Burger King, the home of the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich, has a million-dollar question for you: how would you top your Whopper?” the company wrote in the statement.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The flame-grilled Whopper currently offers more than 200,000 possible customized combinations, but if you've ever wanted to top the flavorful burger with savory sensations or sweet and sour showstoppers, then your moment to shine has officially arrived,” the statement adds.

In order to enter the contest, those interested can visit Burger King's official website, where a prompt to share unique customisation for Whopper will appear. Starting Monday, the contest will run through March 17. It is important to note that contestants are required to have a Royal Perks account to apply.

After the contest ends, three finalists will be invited to Burger King's headquarters in Miami, Florida. The fast food giant says the three finalists will “have the opportunity to refine their concepts before they appear on menus nationwide for a limited time later this year.”

Burger King's press release statement adds, “Guests will then have a chance to try out the three final Whopper creations and vote on their favorite Million Dollar Whopper, with the finalist who receives the most votes taking home the $1 million prize.”

“After submitting their Million Dollar Whopper idea contest entry, with the power of artificial intelligence (A.I.), they will receive a preview A.I. version of their flame-grilled creation, to which they can then add a personalized A.I. generated-jingle, and a thematic background,” the company adds.

“The final image or video can then be shared across their social media platforms,” the statement concludes, per Fox Business.