‘Even tomatoes need vacation’: Burger King India removes veggie from wraps, burgers

After McDonalds and Subway, Burger King has removed tomatoes from their wraps and burgers in India. "Even tomatoes need a vacation ... we are unable to add tomatoes to our food," read notices put out by two Burger King outlets in India. The company has attributed the absence of tomatoes to quality concerns. A Burger King sandwich is on display.(REUTERS)

"Why are there no tomatoes in my burgers?" reads a question on the support page of Burger King India's website. The answer states its Indian franchise follows "very high standards of quality" and tomatoes will be back soon, reports Reuters.

READ | Heat of soaring tomato price reaches McDonald’s. Here's what fast food chain said

Along with this, the American burger franchise has also discontinued the longstanding practice of providing complimentary cheese slices. The tomato supply dilemma has aligned with a drastic price upswing of up to 450%, reaching unprecedented levels due to the disruption caused by monsoon rains to crop growth and distribution networks.

The ripple effect of this issue is becoming more apparent, as the latest retail inflation data for July reveals a 37% year-on-year increase in vegetable prices. Basic essentials such as onions, peas, garlic, and ginger have all witnessed elevated costs.

READ | After McDonald's, some Subway outlets drop tomatoes off the menu citing quality issue

To address the supply challenge, India has begun importing tomatoes from Nepal and has also coordinated the deployment of vans to make tomatoes available at more affordable rates throughout the country.

The effects of increasing food inflation extend beyond just tomatoes, as exemplified by Subway's recent decision to discontinue providing complimentary cheese slices that had been an integral ingredient of their subs for an extended period. In a strategic effort to manage costs, the renowned food chain has opted to replace individual cheese slices with cheese sauce.

(With inputs from Reuters)