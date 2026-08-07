Software engineer arrested over air gun firing at parking area, guards in Bengaluru

A 40-year-old software engineer was arrested after allegedly firing an air gun from the balcony of his apartment in Anekal taluk in Bengaluru early on Thursday, damaging parked vehicles and allegedly aiming at security guards, police said. Surya Nagar police inspector M Chandrappa said officers recovered forensic evidence from the scene and seized the air gun. (Representational Photo/PTI)

The accused, Anurag Tiwari, a native of Lucknow employed with a private information technology company in Whitefield, had been living at Sipani Apartments near Bandapura for the past eight months. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the police, Tiwari had consumed alcohol on Wednesday night and was heard shouting while speaking on the phone inside his apartment. Around 2.30 am, he stepped onto the balcony of his third floor flat and began firing pellets from an air gun towards the parking area below. The firing allegedly continued for about 45 minutes.

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How the accused was caught Residents, who initially could not identify the source of the sound, alerted the police control room. Security guards who went to investigate were also allegedly fired upon, police said. Several parked vehicles were damaged after pellets shattered their window glass.

Vidyut, whose vehicle was damaged, said the residents had no prior dispute with the accused. “Around 2.30 am, the accused fired repeatedly from his balcony. The security guards were also targeted. Thankfully, no one was injured, but my car’s window glass was completely damaged. We had no personal dispute with him. It appears he acted under the influence of alcohol. I have lodged a formal complaint with the Surya Nagar police.”

Police reached the apartment soon after receiving the complaint and took Tiwari into custody.

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Case filed Surya Nagar police inspector M Chandrappa said officers recovered forensic evidence from the scene and seized the air gun.

“The accused was taken into custody soon after the incident. Our team reached the apartment immediately after receiving the complaint and secured the accused. A preliminary investigation indicates that an air gun was used in the incident. The scene of crime officers visited the apartment, collected pellet balls and other forensic evidence, and seized the air gun used in the offence. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.”

The scene of crime officers recovered multiple air gun pellets from the parking area and damaged vehicles. The weapon has been sent for examination.

Police are also verifying whether the accused possessed the air gun legally and whether any additional offences are attracted under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the rules governing air weapons.