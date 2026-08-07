Thiruvananthapuram, Heavy rain lashed across Kerala on Friday as the IMD issued a red alert for seven districts for the morning hours, while several districts declared a holiday for educational institutions amid the continuing downpour. Heavy rain batters Kerala; IMD issues red alert for seven districts

According to the India Meteorological Department nowcast bulletin issued at 7 am, a red alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, forecasting heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour accompanied by wind speeds of up to 50 kmph in gusts at isolated places over the next three hours.

An orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, where moderate rainfall between 5 mm and 15 mm per hour, along with gusty winds of up to 50 kmph, is expected at isolated places.

A yellow alert is in place for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, as well as Lakshadweep, forecasting light to moderate rainfall of less than 15 mm per hour with wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph in gusts.

Following the heavy rain, the district administrations in Ernakulam and Thrissur announced a holiday for educational institutions on Friday morning.

Earlier, holidays had already been declared for educational institutions in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Despite widespread rain, floodwaters have started receding in parts of Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.

However, several people continue to stay in relief camps as heavy rain persists in these areas.

The Upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad regions of Alappuzha district remain inundated, although floodwaters are gradually receding, officials said.

Coastal areas have also been affected due to high waves, sea incursion and strong winds.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned of the 'Kallakkadal' phenomenon, with waves ranging from 1.1 metres to 1.5 metres likely to cause sea incursion along parts of the Kerala coast.

The warning remains in effect until 11.30 am on August 7 for coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts.

Authorities have urged residents to move away from vulnerable coastal areas if instructed, avoid launching small boats and fishing vessels, and refrain from taking fishing craft to sea or bringing them ashore during periods of high waves.

All beach-related tourism and recreational activities have also been advised against until the warning is withdrawn.

People living along the coast have also been advised to remain alert to the possibility of coastal erosion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.