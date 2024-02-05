'Yorker is the first delivery that I learned': Jasprit Bumrah reacts to Waqar Younis' million-dollar compliment

When a bowler wins the Player of the Match award ahead of two batters with a hundred and a double century, he's got to be special. And when that bowler is Jasprit Bumrah, you just know everything around him is… special. Bumrah led India's bowling charge against England in both innings of the Visakhapatnam Test, finishing with a match-haul of nine wickets, and aptly enough, beat Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to walk away with the honour. Bumrah simply delivers everywhere – home, abroad, pitches that assist spin, pitches that assist pace, even pitches that assist nothing. He is that good, and let no one tell you otherwise. Jasprit Bumrah! That's it... that's the caption(PTI)

Among those nine wickets, picking one dismissal is like choosing between two eyes. Even on Day 4, Bumrah's slower ball to dismiss Ben Foakes challenged the two gems he had dished out on Day 2. The yorker to dismiss Ollie Pope and the special no-swing delivery to Ben Stokes became the stuff of legends, but even between the two, the ball to dismiss England's centurion from the last Test generated a lot of interest from world over.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights

Bumrah's jaffa, that saw him destroy two stumps, was hailed by one and all, including the master of the yorker himself, Waqar Younis. "Can't think of anyone. Bumrah's Magic!" Waqar replied to a fan asking whether BOOM's yorker reminded him of someone. Now, in reaction to Waqar's response, Bumrah dished out a golden remark himself when during the post-match presentation ceremony, he was informed about the Pakistan great's big praise.

"I don't look at numbers. If you think about numbers there is a lot of pressure. I'm very happy that we won and contributed to that. As a youngster that [Yorker] was the first delivery I learned in tennis-ball cricket. I used to feel that is the only way to take wickets. Had seen the legends of the game. Waqar, Wasim and even Zaheer Khan," Bumrah said.

Jasprit Bumrah's equation with Rohit Sharma

Bumrah's return last August post an lengthy injury layoff has been a huge shot in the arm not just for India but also for Rohit Sharma, with the Indian captain acknowledging the contributions of his fast-bowling spearhead. Bumrah reciprocated those feelings as it was under Rohit back in 2015 that Bumrah started bowling in the IPL and was able to carve his journey through the course of time. The India pacer insisted that the drive of fast bowling alone is the reason behind his success and not because some feel he has a rivalry or a point to prove to England legend James Anderson.

"Rohit and I discuss everything, about what I am thinking and what he thinks we should do. I always enjoy watching fast bowling, whether it's the other team or not. If someone is doing well, good on them. Look at the situation, look at the wicket. I look to solve the problem; every wicket is different and I have to use what I have in my armoury," added Bumrah.